Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 408,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,301,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLOV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

