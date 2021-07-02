Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 216,239 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $48.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

