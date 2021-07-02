Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 913,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 18,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

