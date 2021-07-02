Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eagle Financial Services stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.95.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

