Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 230,165 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,907,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $584,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

FISV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.81. 44,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.