Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock remained flat at $$249.39 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $249.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.