Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $133.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.