Resource Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 84.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

