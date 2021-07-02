Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.21. 135,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.41 and a fifty-two week high of $395.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

