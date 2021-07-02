Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $4.06 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Keep4r has a market cap of $342,707.57 and $20,101.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00012090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00688342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00079942 BTC.

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

