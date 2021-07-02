Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

