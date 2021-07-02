Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,877. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

