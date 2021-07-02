Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.14. Hologic posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

HOLX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

