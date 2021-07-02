Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

