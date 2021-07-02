Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

