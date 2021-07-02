Resource Management LLC Acquires 9,063 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.6% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 203,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,529. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

