Gas Price Up 21.8% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $5.69 or 0.00016936 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

