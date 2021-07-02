Resource Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resource Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 468,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,082,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

