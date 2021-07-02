The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,540,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 34.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,793,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,131,000 after buying an additional 1,238,654 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 34.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,509,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,059,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.98. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

