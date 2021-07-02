18,085 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

