Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

