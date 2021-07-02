Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.49 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,361,900. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

