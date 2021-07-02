79,438 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 36,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,781. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.