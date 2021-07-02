FIL Ltd Has $151.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5,631.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,247,098 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $151,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

TME traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

