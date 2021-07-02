FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 3.48% of frontdoor worth $160,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,201,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 1,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

