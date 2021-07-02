Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $2 Million in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter valued at $909,000.

Tech and Energy Transition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

