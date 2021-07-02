Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

