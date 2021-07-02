Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $40.00. Lands’ End shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 3,193 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lands’ End by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

