Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 159,829 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $38.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.