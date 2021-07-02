Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.64

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 41089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of research firms have commented on GDYN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Insiders sold a total of 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

