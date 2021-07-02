Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.79 and last traded at $86.21. 5,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 175,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

