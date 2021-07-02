Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 19,326 put options on the company. This is an increase of 252% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,498 put options.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $79.67.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUD. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.