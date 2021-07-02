Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,454,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,696 shares of company stock valued at $102,405. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.