Preferred Apartment Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

