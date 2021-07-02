Preferred Apartment Communities Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.
Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.17.
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
