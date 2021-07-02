FIL Ltd Has $250.01 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,295 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $250,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 81,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.