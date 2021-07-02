Brokerages Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84. ABB has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

