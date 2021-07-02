FIL Ltd Acquires 1,446,914 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 164.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.70% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $260,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.92. 9,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,486. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.33 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

