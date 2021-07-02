JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. 6,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

