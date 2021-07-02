FIL Ltd Sells 114,697 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,697 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 7.15% of Noah worth $194,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Nomura upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NOAH stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 3,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

