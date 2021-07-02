FIL Ltd Acquires 26,944 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $201,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.9% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 44,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.75. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

