Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,483. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $415.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

