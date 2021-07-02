SafeCoin (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $127.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $127.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,514.37 or 1.00043030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01041605 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00393728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00395718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052813 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

