Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,499.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.22 or 0.06290220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.55 or 0.01464318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00401551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00158239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.73 or 0.00623087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00428930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00346012 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

