$193.15 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $193.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the highest is $201.00 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 398,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 519,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

