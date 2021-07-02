Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBCHF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 40,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,301. Metaverse Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Metaverse Capital Company Profile

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company's professional consultancy services include crowdsale administration services, as well as advisory services related to the development of blockchain networks.

