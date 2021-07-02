Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.54. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $527.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

