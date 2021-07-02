Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,653,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $337,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 15.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,239,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,514,000 after purchasing an additional 169,971 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.5% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,096,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 13,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,730. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

