Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,169 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,596,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 86,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. 26,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,741. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.