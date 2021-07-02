Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $555,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.72. 127,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,413. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $432.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

