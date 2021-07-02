Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of Quanta Services worth $326,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

PWR traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

